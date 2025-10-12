Haunted Dreams

Halloween Event | Oct 12 - Nov 05

The first ever JPD Haunted Dreams Halloween Event is Live!

Player Masks

Over 30 masks are available to choose from, many of which can even be customized with your favorite color. Perfect for dropping into your friends room to give them a spook!

Spooky Decorations

Set the mood of your room with pumpkins, candles, cookies, and more!

The flames for candles and jack-o'-lanterns can even be toggled off and on. Just click them when the Decoration menu is closed.

Decorate Decorations!

Decorate your decorations with stickers!

(Stickers & More! DLC required)

And if you need any hints for Sticker Challenges to unlock sticker sheets (like the Fashion sheet shown here) feel free to ask in the Sticker-Challenges-Spoilers section of our Discord. One of us or someone from the community will be happy to help : )

Room Atmosphere FX

Choose between 5 different Room Atmosphere FX settings to really set the tone for your room!

For multiplayer this setting is host controlled, so players joining your room will be synced with the atmosphere you've set.

Spooky Soundboard

Let your friends know something has arrived by playing an effect out of the Soundboard! Synced in multiplayer, these spooky sounds will emit from various locations in the room and some even from the players themselves.

(Soundboard can be muted in Haunted Dreams settings.)

Happy Halloween!

If you've enjoyed free updates like this consider supporting us by purchasing a DLC or donating to our Patreon. Every dollar gives us more time to work on awesome games and updates to Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams!

https://www.patreon.com/thatsnicegames/membership