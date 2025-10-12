- Crash fixes
- Main menu UI fixes
- Fix Stimulated not applying to people with Daredevil uniqueness
- Add AddUniqueness cheat
- Fix uniquenesses being dim in the character menu
- Fix fireplaces/campfires causing damage while not ignited
- Fix TVs not selecting user files properly
- Fix tomato slicing recipe giving 6 tomato slices for 1 tomato slice
- Fix streetlights initially appearing on when loaded from a save
- Performance improvements
- Fix driving into fences making no sound
- Fix vehicles flinging away when furniture is loaded into them
- Fix UC not placing properly when host is loading something
- Fix rounding issue in fluid prompt widget
- Stats and XP notifications in multiplayer only show if the server acknowledges them
- Fix fans not saving
- Fix vending machines making fake duplicates on clients
- Remove All Corpses now removes ragdoll corpses as well
- Only apply headshot multiplier setting to zombies (people would get one-shot by zombies if they got punched in the head)
- Fix Always Become Zombie setting causing some UI issues on death
- Fix doors not saving their position
- Fix glass in used car building showing rain inside
- Fix not being able to reattach stuff that fell off your car
- Fix camper van stove not having fluid output
- Update kerosene smell text to smell like kerosene
VEIN 0.021 Hotfix 3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux Depot 1857951
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 1857952
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update