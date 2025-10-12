 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20355345 Edited 12 October 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Crash fixes
  • Main menu UI fixes
  • Fix Stimulated not applying to people with Daredevil uniqueness
  • Add AddUniqueness cheat
  • Fix uniquenesses being dim in the character menu
  • Fix fireplaces/campfires causing damage while not ignited
  • Fix TVs not selecting user files properly
  • Fix tomato slicing recipe giving 6 tomato slices for 1 tomato slice
  • Fix streetlights initially appearing on when loaded from a save
  • Performance improvements
  • Fix driving into fences making no sound
  • Fix vehicles flinging away when furniture is loaded into them
  • Fix UC not placing properly when host is loading something
  • Fix rounding issue in fluid prompt widget
  • Stats and XP notifications in multiplayer only show if the server acknowledges them
  • Fix fans not saving
  • Fix vending machines making fake duplicates on clients
  • Remove All Corpses now removes ragdoll corpses as well
  • Only apply headshot multiplier setting to zombies (people would get one-shot by zombies if they got punched in the head)
  • Fix Always Become Zombie setting causing some UI issues on death
  • Fix doors not saving their position
  • Fix glass in used car building showing rain inside
  • Fix not being able to reattach stuff that fell off your car
  • Fix camper van stove not having fluid output
  • Update kerosene smell text to smell like kerosene

Changed files in this update

