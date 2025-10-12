Gun Reload Animation
New Item Spawner Visual
Other Features:
Added 2 more tower control stages
Improved stage layouts
Made grapple hook special return
Added aiming arrow for to controller players
Made it to where you can change weapons by interacting with shop items
Added debug display for changing worlds and stages and weapons and specials (accessible by enabling debug option in gameplay settings and clicking the middle mouse button)
Added Hindi language support
Players can now go through tubes based on their velocity alone (with the exception of from above)
Polish:
Added gun fire particles
Added smoke particles on reloading
Added spawn death animation in lobby and shop
Made it more obvious when special is/isn't ready
Puff animation for when you double jump (and sound)
Made player disconnect on controller disconnected in connecting screen
Added ability to hold down joystick to navigate choices
Made where you press submit in rooms on an already equipped choice, it accepts it.
Updated player respawn animation
Tweaked post processing values
You no longer automatically unroll when entering tubes
Fixes:
Fixed the air strike bug
Improved switching between the mouse and keyboard to select buttons
No longer pull up menu when you press escape unless you’re out of menu
Fixed where some backgrounds for some stages weren't pulled up enough
Added some missing translations
Fixed bubble special
Balances:
Made pop pistol unique from sniper (give it exploding bullets, less damage, more shots)
Instead of dying instantly just deal damage and bounce back up when falling off the map
Decreased special charge times for all specials
Reduced bat durability
Removed control delay for missile special
Increased mine arm delay
Improved Sounds:
Shield break
Player death
Explosion
Supply drop hurt/breaking
Changed files in this update