12 October 2025 Build 20355274 Edited 12 October 2025 – 05:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gun Reload Animation

New Item Spawner Visual

Other Features:

  • Added 2 more tower control stages

  • Improved stage layouts

  • Made grapple hook special return

  • Added aiming arrow for to controller players

  • Made it to where you can change weapons by interacting with shop items

  • Added debug display for changing worlds and stages and weapons and specials (accessible by enabling debug option in gameplay settings and clicking the middle mouse button)

  • Added Hindi language support

  • Players can now go through tubes based on their velocity alone (with the exception of from above)

Polish:

  • Added gun fire particles

  • Added smoke particles on reloading

  • Added spawn death animation in lobby and shop

  • Made it more obvious when special is/isn't ready

  • Puff animation for when you double jump (and sound)

  • Made player disconnect on controller disconnected in connecting screen

  • Added ability to hold down joystick to navigate choices

  • Made where you press submit in rooms on an already equipped choice, it accepts it.

  • Updated player respawn animation

  • Tweaked post processing values

  • You no longer automatically unroll when entering tubes

Fixes:

  • Fixed the air strike bug

  • Improved switching between the mouse and keyboard to select buttons

  • No longer pull up menu when you press escape unless you’re out of menu

  • Fixed where some backgrounds for some stages weren't pulled up enough

  • Added some missing translations

  • Fixed bubble special

Balances:

  • Made pop pistol unique from sniper (give it exploding bullets, less damage, more shots)

  • Instead of dying instantly just deal damage and bounce back up when falling off the map

  • Decreased special charge times for all specials

  • Reduced bat durability

  • Removed control delay for missile special

  • Increased mine arm delay

Improved Sounds:

  • Shield break

  • Player death

  • Explosion

  • Supply drop hurt/breaking

