12 October 2025 Build 20355259
Hello to all of our Discord community! We thank you for your feedback and observations, it really does help! Thanks to you we are pushing out this 1.3 Fix to solve some errors and glitches you have found during your play. Keep up the great work and have fun!

We have solved the issue with back tracking, and have added a particle affect for Idle Goddess Statues.

Your constructive feedback will help us build a better game!

