Hello to all of our Discord community! We thank you for your feedback and observations, it really does help! Thanks to you we are pushing out this 1.3 Fix to solve some errors and glitches you have found during your play. Keep up the great work and have fun!
We have solved the issue with back tracking, and have added a particle affect for Idle Goddess Statues.
Your constructive feedback will help us build a better game!
1.3 Fix "Community Suggestions and Updates"
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3735681
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update