Added a volume adjustment slider to the settings menu
The game has been optimized and the frame rate has been greatly improved. Now the game can be played in full high quality without lagging
Fixed some 3D audio playback issues
Reduce the difficulty of obtaining clothing
Fix loading menu
Hotfix 1.0.3.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 4004132
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update