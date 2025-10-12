 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20355226 Edited 12 October 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a volume adjustment slider to the settings menu

  • The game has been optimized and the frame rate has been greatly improved. Now the game can be played in full high quality without lagging

  • Fixed some 3D audio playback issues

  • Reduce the difficulty of obtaining clothing

  • Fix loading menu

