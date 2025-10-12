 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20355194 Edited 12 October 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Level

Sir Downhill - This level features a boss.

Level changes

  • Moguls - It’s now much easier to move and jump across the moguls(bumps). Freeing the ball inside the cage now causes it to leap out, allowing a short reaction time before the multiball begins.

  • Gliding ice - You will now lose a score if a puck goes down the drain. The gap between the flippers are wider. Indicators of where to obtain pucks have been added.

  • More levels have been updated to feature the brick tier system.

Bug Fix & Technical

  • Fixed an issue where jumping would not initialize if keys were pressed too quickly.

  • Fixed a bug that caused a multiball to spawn before being loaded into memory, thus failing.

  • Fixed an input bug triggered by pressing keys too quickly during UI transitions for microgames.

  • New settings for shader compilation. This is part of an ongoing a/b test.

Changed files in this update

