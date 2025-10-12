New Level
Sir Downhill - This level features a boss.
Level changes
Moguls - It’s now much easier to move and jump across the moguls(bumps). Freeing the ball inside the cage now causes it to leap out, allowing a short reaction time before the multiball begins.
Gliding ice - You will now lose a score if a puck goes down the drain. The gap between the flippers are wider. Indicators of where to obtain pucks have been added.
More levels have been updated to feature the brick tier system.
Bug Fix & Technical
Fixed an issue where jumping would not initialize if keys were pressed too quickly.
Fixed a bug that caused a multiball to spawn before being loaded into memory, thus failing.
Fixed an input bug triggered by pressing keys too quickly during UI transitions for microgames.
New settings for shader compilation. This is part of an ongoing a/b test.
Changed files in this update