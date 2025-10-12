* Adjust difficulty of making a Chest of Trinkets

* Updated some continuity errors in crew log entries

* Engaging to a new sector wasn't using fuel

* Hitting a key a few times will exit the Intro

* Reduce updating the achievement progress unless necessary

* Fix some focus issues with the menu not hiding when the mouse is moved away

* Reduce the number of artifacts found slightly

* Fix population size overflow with high tech planets

* Fix animation of the progress bars and handle negative or NaN progress

* Updates the displays when finishing a scan