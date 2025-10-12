* Adjust difficulty of making a Chest of Trinkets
* Updated some continuity errors in crew log entries
* Engaging to a new sector wasn't using fuel
* Hitting a key a few times will exit the Intro
* Reduce updating the achievement progress unless necessary
* Fix some focus issues with the menu not hiding when the mouse is moved away
* Reduce the number of artifacts found slightly
* Fix population size overflow with high tech planets
* Fix animation of the progress bars and handle negative or NaN progress
* Updates the displays when finishing a scan
Changed files in this update