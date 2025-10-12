 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20355165 Edited 12 October 2025 – 05:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* Adjust difficulty of making a Chest of Trinkets

* Updated some continuity errors in crew log entries

* Engaging to a new sector wasn't using fuel

* Hitting a key a few times will exit the Intro

* Reduce updating the achievement progress unless necessary

* Fix some focus issues with the menu not hiding when the mouse is moved away

* Reduce the number of artifacts found slightly

* Fix population size overflow with high tech planets

* Fix animation of the progress bars and handle negative or NaN progress

* Updates the displays when finishing a scan

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3635101
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3635102
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3635103
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link