Major 23 October 2025 Build 20355049 Edited 23 October 2025 – 16:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sometimes what seems obvious isn't so obvious after all.

For example, when you click with a mouse, it doesn't always mean you're willingly throwing dice—like when you double-click on "My Computer" does it ever actually throw dice for you?

So, enough of that. We're tired of just watching others play while our own hands have been itching to join in. We're going to play Ibunseki!

The Three Mischievous Fairies make their grand appearance!

Of course, the only thing that can really push Ibunseki update is a crossover with another game.

And so! Along with it comes the release of the game where they truly shine as the main characters!!!

Join the Three Mischievous Fairies from Foxpot Studio (狐狸壶工作室) and reclaim the glory that belongs to the Fairies of Light!

*Currently, it does not support English, but we kindly hope for you continued warm support and attention in the future.

​【Update Content Ver. 1.5.0】​

  • New Level​ – "Trinity"

  • New Map​ – Prank Inc. (includes the new area "Fairy Path")

  • New Characters​ – The Three Mischievous Fairies

  • New Random Events

Hope you enjoy the update! Don't miss Three Noisy Fairies' Adventure: Take It Easy!

Team L.U.R.Id Glow
October 24, 2025

Changed files in this update

Windows Touhou Ibunseki - Ayaria Dawn: ReCreation Content Depot 1138101
