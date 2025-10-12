Translation assist remains a simple system, but is slightly more capable when docked to a dockable weight.



Translation assist now for Loader.



The default keybind to activate or deactivate translation assist is "keypad *"



Translation assist can be activated from the "ship settings" menu available in the relevant vehicles menu, from the pause menu of gameplay for the relevant vehicles, or by using the keybind.



The translation assist mode can only be changed from the menus, and is not accessible by keybind, just as the rotation assist type is not accessible by keybind. It is able to be activated or deactivated via keybind, but to select your desired rotation or translation assist algorithm, the easiest way is to do so from the pause menu of gameplay.