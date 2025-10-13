Updates for every patch are posted here: https://shipofheroes.com/forum/patch-notes/

Halloween Event

· Halloween has come to Apotheosis City, bringing new dangers in the form of skeletons, jack-o-lanterns, vampires, and werewolves. This includes multiple new bosses and missions. As well as new Halloween Treat items that you can collect and then turn into a new Treat Collector for Halloween themed badge and title.

· New Trick or Treat doors can be found in Apotheosis City, primarily centered in the science district. These doors could give you a free treat, or they could reveal a trick in the form of an ambush.

· Two new Halloween themed instanced missions can be obtained from an Occult Researcher near the Arch in Apotheosis City.

Badges

If you manage to obtain 25 Halloween Treats, you can obtain a reward including a new title and achievement from a new Treat Collector in Science Park. This NPC will only be available during the Halloween event.

Housing

· Halloween: Introduced a new Slithering Pillar object which can be placed in your homes or bases. This can be obtained by completing the Incident Investigation mission, which will only be available during the Halloween event.

Bug Fixes

· Fixed Halloween city effect transitions.

· Fixed some issues with Halloween NPC health bars.

· Fixed an issue with the new Halloween mission givers being able to get into NPC aggro lists.

· Fixed some stat related issues for Lord of Halloween.

· Fixed an issue that prevented some players from receiving the Halloween steam achievement. It will correct itself on the next log in.

Harvesting and Crafting

· Added a crafting line: Advanced Healing. This line specializes in creating items which you can activate from inventory or the action bar. These items have clickable charged effects, and are similar to infusions, but do not take your normal infusion slots. Advanced healing features heals, buffs, and at higher crafting levels AoE effects.

· At the request of players, added crafting locations around the city to make it easier to craft between missions: advanced healing trainers and healing stations can be found outside and inside the hospital and the Snow Lair. You must visit a crafting trainer to select your crafting skill. After training, right click on the Advanced Healing Station to craft items from components which can be harvested or obtained as loot. Higher quality items and higher crafting levels will result in higher quality results.

· Harvestable Resource nodes can now be found in some open world locations. Right click on these nodes to scavenge them for new recipes or harvesting materials. Each harvestable node has 3 uses before it is consumed. Once harvested, they will respawn later in random locations.

· Increased recipe harvesting frequency.

· Empty harvest results are now less common.

· Added a text banner for crafted items. This is useful, because recipes can have multiple results.

· Harvestable resource node counts have seen small increases.

· NPC dropped crafting materials and research books are now slightly more common.

· Added additional random spawns NPCs and harvestable nodes to the Snow Lair.

Auctions

· The auction now supports posting items with colons in the names.

Badges

· Added a new crafting related Steam Achievement.

· Added a new crafting related title.

Improvements

Missions and Maps

· Added additional flee locations for NPCs in the city.

· Engineering Excellence: lowered the difficulty by reducing taunt on the server blades and reducing the number of enemies in each wave.

· Added an Infusion Vending Machine to the Pact map.

UI

· Action bars now support locking. You can lock or unlock them using a new lock symbol on the action bar. When locked, you will not be able to drag any powers from their position. Unlocking them will re-enable dragging.

· Added a new Keyboard Turn Speed slider to the General Settings. This will affect how quickly you turn with the Turn Character bindings (Q and E by default). The Turn Speed slider in the mouse settings now only affects mouse sensitivity. Keyboard turning was previously both controlled under that setting. This allows you to have separate values for mouse and keyboard.

· You can no longer unbind the escape key. But you can bind additional keybindings to the ingame menu. If you had erroneously unbound your escape key, it will be automatically restored.

Bug Fixes

Missions

· Corrected navigation issues in the following mission instances: Engineering Excellence, Unconventional Logistics, Data Recovery, and Schemes Within Scheme.

· Fixed potential navigation or spawn related issues in the following maps: Amoral Dilemma, Lesser Evil, Lights Out, War Beneath City, Life Hacks, The Pact, and Sending a Message.

· Fixed an issue where the Time Cube was not displayed correctly in the A Scientific Brawl mission.

· Improved navigation in Private Channel.

· Fixed potential locations where NPCs could spawn out of reach in Showdown and the Desperate Red Sigil maps.

Powers and Augmentations

· Fixed an issue with the cooldown calculation and certain augmentations.

NPCs

· Fixed NPCs with dialogue facing in the wrong direction.

UI

· Fixed an issue which could cause multiple maps to appear.

· Long powerset names will no longer extend past the outside of the powerbook window.

· Fixed a bug that was causing users to be unable to jump temporarily after changing the active mission.

· Adding icons to NPC powers that didn't have any

· Added debuff icons to Breath of Darkness and Dark Blast.

· Fixed an issue with Dark Blast's knockback effect.