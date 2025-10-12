Gameplay
- Starter Meat (eg. Rangus Employee Head / Torso) will now be dropped to the ground when swapping with other Meat. This should help with the initial Meat starvation when spawning onto a new planet since a player equipped with Starter Meat won’t “consume” what they interact with. When cosmetics release that also means you’ll be able to wear your friend’s Head, so that’s pretty neat
- Reduced alien spawner count and health values @ Alien Events
Abilities
- Renamed Starter Leg Ability “Slide” to “Squishy Slide”
- Added Head Ability – Squishy Bomb – Throws a grenade that knocks enemies away
- Assigned to Starter Head
- Added Torso Ability – Squishy Blast – Pushes nearby enemies away
- Assigned to Starter Torso
Art
- Added seat for alien sniper on top of the factory event
- Added collision to circular alien floor
- Added One More Game logo to splash screen
Known Issues
- No significant performance tuning has been done yet. If you are graphics bound, you can try lowering the quality settings in the Esc menu via Options → Video, but systems with more constrained hardware may struggle
- Not all input buttons and keys have icons in the UI yet. Text descriptions (eg. “J”, or “Button West”) will show up for things that do not yet have an icon in the input glyph map
- When observing other players, some UI bits such as the reload HUD don’t show accurate information for the observed player
- All cutscenes and voiceover dialogue are WIP (and most lines aren’t in at all yet)
