 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20354813 Edited 12 October 2025 – 04:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
"Applications that were built using affected versions of the Unity Editor are susceptible to an unsafe file loading and local file inclusion attack depending on the operating system, which could enable local code execution or information disclosure at the privilege level of the vulnerable application. There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers. Unity has provided fixes that address the vulnerability and they are already available to all developers."

For more information, you can check Unity's patch notes on: https://unity.com/es/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1859011
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1859012
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link