BUG FIXES
- Fixed cards getting stuck in the middle of the screen when closing the card menu during the animation.
- Fixed boss-defeat achievements automatically unlocking (they have been reset and will be properly unlocked upon opening the Library if you've already defeated them on that save file).
- Fixed Serration's backlash showing damage on preview for non-attack cards.
- Fixed some unintended behaviour with the Cauldron when one party member has retreated.
This will also be on the v0.8.1 changelog.
Changed files in this update