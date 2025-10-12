 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20354685
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for reporting these!

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed cards getting stuck in the middle of the screen when closing the card menu during the animation.
  • Fixed boss-defeat achievements automatically unlocking (they have been reset and will be properly unlocked upon opening the Library if you've already defeated them on that save file).
  • Fixed Serration's backlash showing damage on preview for non-attack cards.
  • Fixed some unintended behaviour with the Cauldron when one party member has retreated.


This will also be on the v0.8.1 changelog.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3608901
macOS Depot 3608902
Linux Depot 3608903
