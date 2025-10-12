- Added new GameEventResponses (Thanks Amalien!)
- Fixed issue where Linux couldn't build mods with the SDK.
- Fixed modding system indicating a ready state before Workshop Downloads had finished. Should fix players menuing too quickly.
- Fixed Workshop Downloads displaying pending downloads, as that made it look as if it was stuck as it downloaded some other mod in the background.
- Started a UI refactor, it doesn't look very good yet, but is paving the way for it to be more maintainable and for me to add new screens.
Patch b0f9d3e8
Update notes via Steam Community
