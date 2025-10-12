 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20354638 Edited 12 October 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added new GameEventResponses (Thanks Amalien!)
  • Fixed issue where Linux couldn't build mods with the SDK.
  • Fixed modding system indicating a ready state before Workshop Downloads had finished. Should fix players menuing too quickly.
  • Fixed Workshop Downloads displaying pending downloads, as that made it look as if it was stuck as it downloaded some other mod in the background.
  • Started a UI refactor, it doesn't look very good yet, but is paving the way for it to be more maintainable and for me to add new screens.

