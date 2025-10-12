 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20354575 Edited 12 October 2025 – 02:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
2025/10/12修正箇所
・キャラクター選択画面からタイトル画面にもどるボタンを追加。
・ステージ選択画面からキャラクター選択画面にもどるボタンを追加。
・ステージのポーズ画面からキャラクター選択画面にもどるボタンを追加。
・ステージクリア画面からキャラクター選択画面にもどるボタンを追加。

・キャラクター選択画面のヤンバルクイナの名前が「マガモ」になっていたが
　「ヤンバルクイナ」に修正

・タカが木の実の箱をとれない問題を修正

・音の処理落ち(キーンとした音が鳴る)を修正

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3394902
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link