2025/10/12修正箇所
・キャラクター選択画面からタイトル画面にもどるボタンを追加。
・ステージ選択画面からキャラクター選択画面にもどるボタンを追加。
・ステージのポーズ画面からキャラクター選択画面にもどるボタンを追加。
・ステージクリア画面からキャラクター選択画面にもどるボタンを追加。
・キャラクター選択画面のヤンバルクイナの名前が「マガモ」になっていたが
「ヤンバルクイナ」に修正
・タカが木の実の箱をとれない問題を修正
・音の処理落ち(キーンとした音が鳴る)を修正
