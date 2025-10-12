1. Now the treasures found for Nero are displayed on the contest entry table at the Ludus location.
2. Fixed bugs when loading sublevels at the "First Test of Nero" location.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
1. Now the treasures found for Nero are displayed on the contest entry table at the Ludus location.
2. Fixed bugs when loading sublevels at the "First Test of Nero" location.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update