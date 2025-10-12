 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20354514 Edited 12 October 2025 – 02:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Now the treasures found for Nero are displayed on the contest entry table at the Ludus location.

2. Fixed bugs when loading sublevels at the "First Test of Nero" location.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1213531
