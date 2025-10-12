The gravity physics rework is part of a larger revision to the engine to prepare for some level of aerial combat. We're not going to go crazy with this, but we'll start with some basic knock up jutsu!
Content
Added 3 New Halloween Event Prizes
Added new Mist-only medical unit shirt
This item art was donated by a player
Added new premium hairstyle Mai Premium Hairstyle
Added new premium hairstyle Alchemist Premium Hairstyle
Features
Added Knock Up Feature to Jutsu
Changes
Improved Realistic Gravity Physics & better arc motion when jumping (Acceleration and Terminal Velocity)
Old
New
Old
New
The differences may be minor, but there's a more realistic arch to jump paths, and you float a little bit more and it accelerates as you fall. This feels very different in practice.
Reduced price of 10 x Premium Broadcast Hawks from 990 NC to 490 NC
Bug Fixes
Added a fallback server for account data and server details in Brazil, which should help people having trouble connecting to NA server for that (eg. Russians)
Fixed a hanging/crash bug caused by missing clone targets during targeting
Fixed a hanging/crash bug to do with missing item icons
