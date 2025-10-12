 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20354451 Edited 12 October 2025 – 16:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The gravity physics rework is part of a larger revision to the engine to prepare for some level of aerial combat. We're not going to go crazy with this, but we'll start with some basic knock up jutsu!

Content

  • Added 3 New Halloween Event Prizes

  • Added new Mist-only medical unit shirt
    This item art was donated by a player

  • Added new premium hairstyle Mai Premium Hairstyle

  • Added new premium hairstyle Alchemist Premium Hairstyle

Features

  • Added Knock Up Feature to Jutsu

Changes

  • Improved Realistic Gravity Physics & better arc motion when jumping (Acceleration and Terminal Velocity)

    Old

    New

    Old

    New

    The differences may be minor, but there's a more realistic arch to jump paths, and you float a little bit more and it accelerates as you fall. This feels very different in practice.

  • Reduced price of 10 x Premium Broadcast Hawks from 990 NC to 490 NC

Bug Fixes

  • Added a fallback server for account data and server details in Brazil, which should help people having trouble connecting to NA server for that (eg. Russians)

  • Fixed a hanging/crash bug caused by missing clone targets during targeting

  • Fixed a hanging/crash bug to do with missing item icons

Changed files in this update

