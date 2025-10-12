 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20354418 Edited 12 October 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Upgraded engine version for overall performance boost and feature use.

  • Compressed all textures to trade-off disk space for memory usage.

  • Fixed game state issue in House Exterior level.

  • Fixed level transition player state issue.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 4020951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link