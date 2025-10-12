 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20354365 Edited 12 October 2025 – 01:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

DEBUG

Game fix. The game was broken due to the Unity security update. This has been fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Thanks for all your feedback :)

Sorry again for the inconvenience

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2673311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link