🍾 woooo first patch notes 🎉
This is a tiny update, here's what has changed:
- Added a button in the shop to view your current deck
- Added autosaves to help prevent progress-loss in case of an unexpected app termination
- Improved stability on certain laptops
- Fixed Even and Defusal twist conditions
- Fixed placing two 'Next' cards on top of each other causing a crash, now it will act as expected
That's it for now, I'm working on a few more features that will hopefully be ready in a few days.
Thanks a lot of you're part of the few that have purchased the game, let me know if you encounter any issues in your playthrough so I could fix them for you!
