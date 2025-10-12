🍾 woooo first patch notes 🎉



This is a tiny update, here's what has changed:

- Added a button in the shop to view your current deck

- Added autosaves to help prevent progress-loss in case of an unexpected app termination

- Improved stability on certain laptops

- Fixed Even and Defusal twist conditions

- Fixed placing two 'Next' cards on top of each other causing a crash, now it will act as expected



That's it for now, I'm working on a few more features that will hopefully be ready in a few days.

Thanks a lot of you're part of the few that have purchased the game, let me know if you encounter any issues in your playthrough so I could fix them for you!