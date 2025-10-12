 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20354354 Edited 12 October 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🍾 woooo first patch notes 🎉

This is a tiny update, here's what has changed:
- Added a button in the shop to view your current deck
- Added autosaves to help prevent progress-loss in case of an unexpected app termination
- Improved stability on certain laptops
- Fixed Even and Defusal twist conditions
- Fixed placing two 'Next' cards on top of each other causing a crash, now it will act as expected

That's it for now, I'm working on a few more features that will hopefully be ready in a few days.
Thanks a lot of you're part of the few that have purchased the game, let me know if you encounter any issues in your playthrough so I could fix them for you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 4040221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link