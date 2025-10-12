This one is a big bugfix update. We've got a lot more coming soon, but this should solve most of the problems people have been experiencing. Please update your game and enjoy!
- Fixed: Mouth movement should be synced with audio across framerates
- Fixed: LOTS of table tennis jank
- Fixed: Ghost jar randomly disappearing
- Fixed: Soft lock when eating the mole cricket in VR
- Fixed: Player would occasionally teleport through the wall when Botan gives the key
- Fixed: Daruma counter would sometime start at 1 instead of 0
- Fixed: Sidequest tracking displays correctly on the map
- Fixed: Bosstopus tentacles couldn't always be cut
- Fixed: Stone carving chisel would sink into the stone in VR
- Fixed: Camera viewfinder would get stuck after snapping a photo
- Fixed: Giving Junko all 3 fish for the sidequest
- Improved: Photo ghosts are easier to find
- Improved: Hyakumaru hints are much more helpful
- Improved: Stone carving in the tunnel in VR
- Improved: Waypoints should always be present, so you won't get lost
- Improved: Main menu cursor is smoother
- Improved: Fishing locations should be more consistent
- Improved: Archery reticule is more usable
- Improved: Grasshoppers are bouncier and should be easier to find
- Improved: Junko doesn't hang out on the pier like a weirdo during the sweeping quest
- Improved: Dialogue boxes appear from better locations
- Improved: World collision updated to be more uniform
- Improved: Added some Steam auth logging to track down loading issues
- Improved: Forced RestartInSteam, to hopefully resolve rare some Steam auth issues
- Added: Experimental support for Vive Cosmos (hard to test since I don't have one yet)
- Various other minor updates
Changed files in this update