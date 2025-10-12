 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20354248 Edited 12 October 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This one is a big bugfix update. We've got a lot more coming soon, but this should solve most of the problems people have been experiencing. Please update your game and enjoy!


  • Fixed: Mouth movement should be synced with audio across framerates
  • Fixed: LOTS of table tennis jank
  • Fixed: Ghost jar randomly disappearing
  • Fixed: Soft lock when eating the mole cricket in VR
  • Fixed: Player would occasionally teleport through the wall when Botan gives the key
  • Fixed: Daruma counter would sometime start at 1 instead of 0
  • Fixed: Sidequest tracking displays correctly on the map
  • Fixed: Bosstopus tentacles couldn't always be cut
  • Fixed: Stone carving chisel would sink into the stone in VR
  • Fixed: Camera viewfinder would get stuck after snapping a photo
  • Fixed: Giving Junko all 3 fish for the sidequest
  • Improved: Photo ghosts are easier to find
  • Improved: Hyakumaru hints are much more helpful
  • Improved: Stone carving in the tunnel in VR
  • Improved: Waypoints should always be present, so you won't get lost
  • Improved: Main menu cursor is smoother
  • Improved: Fishing locations should be more consistent
  • Improved: Archery reticule is more usable
  • Improved: Grasshoppers are bouncier and should be easier to find
  • Improved: Junko doesn't hang out on the pier like a weirdo during the sweeping quest
  • Improved: Dialogue boxes appear from better locations
  • Improved: World collision updated to be more uniform
  • Improved: Added some Steam auth logging to track down loading issues
  • Improved: Forced RestartInSteam, to hopefully resolve rare some Steam auth issues
  • Added: Experimental support for Vive Cosmos (hard to test since I don't have one yet)
  • Various other minor updates

