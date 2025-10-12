 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20353973 Edited 12 October 2025 – 00:32:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The season of decay has begun… and with it rises a new terror. Deep within the haunted wilds roams the Harvest Fiend, a wicked elite warrior crowned with a burning pumpkin head and fueled by cursed autumn magic.

Face this twisted creature in battle: defeat him, and his head will roll.
Seize it before it rots, and you’ll inherit his unholy strength: a powerful new ability known as Vine Eruption, channeling the Fiend’s wrath through surging, living vines.

But beware… the gift is fragile.
Take a single hit, and you’ll lose the pumpkin head—your stolen power tumbling to the ground, waiting to be reclaimed.

Hunt the Harvest Fiend. Claim his power.
And may the vines favor the bold this harvest season.

This event starts now and ends on November 15th.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2796371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link