The season of decay has begun… and with it rises a new terror. Deep within the haunted wilds roams the Harvest Fiend, a wicked elite warrior crowned with a burning pumpkin head and fueled by cursed autumn magic.

Face this twisted creature in battle: defeat him, and his head will roll.

Seize it before it rots, and you’ll inherit his unholy strength: a powerful new ability known as Vine Eruption, channeling the Fiend’s wrath through surging, living vines.

But beware… the gift is fragile.

Take a single hit, and you’ll lose the pumpkin head—your stolen power tumbling to the ground, waiting to be reclaimed.

Hunt the Harvest Fiend. Claim his power.

And may the vines favor the bold this harvest season.

This event starts now and ends on November 15th.