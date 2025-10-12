 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20353972 Edited 12 October 2025 – 00:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
V 13.3.4.2
Added option to disable jumping sounds
Disabled knock back system for most of the regular mobs
Saving and loading date time with international ISO 8601 format for all regions

Full change log
https://blockstory.net/change-log/

Changed files in this update

Windows Block Story Depot 270111
