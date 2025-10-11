 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20353902 Edited 12 October 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Buttons to automatically allocate the maximum amount of weapons have been implemented.
-The list of hotkeys can be viewed in game mode under Options.
-Minor revision of the memory.
-Fixation of the side bars adjusted.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3048031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link