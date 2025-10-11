-Buttons to automatically allocate the maximum amount of weapons have been implemented.
-The list of hotkeys can be viewed in game mode under Options.
-Minor revision of the memory.
-Fixation of the side bars adjusted.
Patch 0.201
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 3048031
