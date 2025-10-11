New content
Added crowbar to inventory items
Added a new npc with more dialogue
Added some map changes and more hidden items/notes
Added inside to another trailer
Adjustments
Edited player collider to avoid glitches with crouching/standing up. Before the collider would go back to normal size on standup, but glitch through the map and hit the water collider causing the player to teleport. Should be a bit better, might be a little glitchy still.
Worked on other code cleanup + minor bug fixes
Changed the way keys work. Instead of all keys working on each item, now certain keys only work on certain items. Example - trailer key will not work on lockbox and vice versa.
Changed files in this update