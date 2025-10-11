 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20353865 Edited 11 October 2025 – 23:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New content

  • Added crowbar to inventory items

  • Added a new npc with more dialogue

  • Added some map changes and more hidden items/notes

  • Added inside to another trailer

Adjustments

  • Edited player collider to avoid glitches with crouching/standing up. Before the collider would go back to normal size on standup, but glitch through the map and hit the water collider causing the player to teleport. Should be a bit better, might be a little glitchy still.

  • Worked on other code cleanup + minor bug fixes

  • Changed the way keys work. Instead of all keys working on each item, now certain keys only work on certain items. Example - trailer key will not work on lockbox and vice versa.

https://discord.gg/P3T9KPtvkm

