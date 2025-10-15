Hi everyone!

I am so excited to introduce you to the biggest update since release! I've been listening to your feedback and focused on what matters most: improving puzzle clarity, gameplay flow and adding thrilling new content.

Everyone should be able to get past all of the Tommy's Nightmares, search for the clues and experience the story of Sagittarius and the Gray family. Even multiple times!

[INTRODUCING PERMADEATH]

This one's for players who've beaten the main story but crave an extra layer of challenge: PERMADEATH. Hop into the EXTRAS tab and face the ultimate challenge of Sagittarius: The Lost and Cursed: complete the entire game in one sitting, with no pause menu, and if you lose, you need to start over from the Act I.

To show off your skills and passion, you'll be able to flex your new, exclusive achievement when you conquer PERMADEATH!

[THE ENVIRONMENT SPEAKS]

Another big change is a refinement of the game's first few hours. The focus was on eliminating the early-game frustration. New dialogue lines, clearer UI components and balance changes are waiting to be discovered.

[PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY]

A manual FPS slider was added to help with improving the stability of the game. You can cap your FPS at certain levels or keep it on uncapped. Available now in settings.

[CHANGE LOG]

[ACT I]

New dialogue lines that subtly guide the player toward the objective

The red beacon of light in the end level sequence is more visible

[ACT II]

Clearer objective descriptions

New UI notifications that clearly signal when you enter The Visions, also with subtle hint on the mini-objective

Ricky (The Plushie) now makes additional directional noise when talking

The Vision (in the elevator) now plays less light sequences

The code fragments for one of The Visions (crack the code) are now clearly labled

Hints for The Vision (light the lamps) are now placed in more visible places

New dialogue lines that subtly guide the player toward the objective

[ACT III]

Clearer objective descriptions

The crows' calls are now more frequent

The crows' calls hearing range was increased

New dialogue lines that subtly guide the player toward the objective

[ACT IV]

Tommy's flashlight has now more battery

[ACT V]

Less hits are required to progress during the boss fight

[OTHER]

New visual hints when object is interactable

Added manual FPS slider cap

Fixed settings layout alignment

Fixed some bugs

Thanks for your time and good luck!

Jackpie