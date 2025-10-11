 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20353542
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all,

got a report that the weapons panel could be displayed twice when you enter the karmaroom under certain conditions.

This little patch should fix that. :)

Have a great day,

Joe

Changed files in this update

