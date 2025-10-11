 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20353539 Edited 11 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch #4 is now live for Night Machine playtesters!

We've heard your feedback about performance on various systems, and the difficulty curve as you progress through a sector, and made the following changes:

  • Replaced the "mandatory" kinda-slow first encounter, with the choice of multiple map start nodes

  • Made encounters with multiple enemies less likely in early game

  • Made it less likely to encounter the same enemy twice in a row

  • Added graphics quality settings

  • Added FPS display setting

We also added a new level, which will populate randomly throughout the sector based on node type, and a couple more new cards!

Playtest Access

If you're not currently part of the Night Machine playtest and would like to try the game and give us feedback before release, you can sign up on our Steam page. We'll be granting access on a rolling basis.

Join our community on Discord and let us know what you think of Night Machine!

