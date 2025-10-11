Patch #4 is now live for Night Machine playtesters!

We've heard your feedback about performance on various systems, and the difficulty curve as you progress through a sector, and made the following changes:

Replaced the "mandatory" kinda-slow first encounter, with the choice of multiple map start nodes

Made encounters with multiple enemies less likely in early game

Made it less likely to encounter the same enemy twice in a row

Added graphics quality settings

Added FPS display setting

We also added a new level, which will populate randomly throughout the sector based on node type, and a couple more new cards!

Playtest Access

If you're not currently part of the Night Machine playtest and would like to try the game and give us feedback before release, you can sign up on our Steam page. We'll be granting access on a rolling basis.

