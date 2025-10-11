 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20353526 Edited 12 October 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Not much today. Just a few little things:

  • Fixed 3 small spelling errors.

  • Fixed REDACTED.

  • Added 2 new cheat codes.

We also just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has played the game! The response so far has been incredible! Thanks.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3812581
  • Loading history…
