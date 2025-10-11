Hey everyone,

Time for another patch.

Since the last one I have been fixing up some more issues reported to me or that I found or knew about myself, including a few that were just bugging me (pun absolutely intended).



So, without further ado, here is the list - as usual with details afterwards if you like to read about stuff that devs do.



BUGFIX - Cards did not work properly. I have now refactored the system and they are back working, across saves and locations as well (sorry)

BUGFIX - Tutorials for recall etc in the hub kept resetting. Stored them properly so they never play twice now

BUGFIX - Friendly merc can now damage enemies

BUGFIX - Direction facing after spawning in HUB first time is now correct

BUGFIX - Player Capture for Inventory and Crafting paperdoll was bugging out sometimes.

BUGFIX - Tweaked the value modifier for items for the player inventory vs vendors. In general you will get 5x less for an item than what a vendor sells it for.

ADDED - Disabled small cutscene when entering Hub

ADDED - Tattman the Baker is now a new vendor in the hub, specialising in baked goods, rations, apples and potions

ADDED - New Consumables: Food Rations, Apples

ADDED - New icons: Platemail, Chainmail, Gloves, Cloaks, New Consumables, All potion types, Bread, Beer

ADDED - Tweaked some values for armour.



So as usual here are a few extra details on some of the above fixes/additions.

BUGFIX - Cards did not work properly. I have now refactored the system and they are back working, across saves and locations as well (sorry)

So this was long overdue, and the reason i couldn't fix it up until now is it was built on a crappy foundation. It needed an overhaul and I needed the time to do that.

It now correctly detects which card you're using and tracks it when travelling between locations. It also works across saves which before it really did not.

Reminder, if you have a card equipped press T to activate whatever the power is. they all use mana either per second or in a burst.

BUGFIX - Tweaked the value modifier for items for the player inventory vs vendors. In general you will get 5x less for an item than what a vendor sells it for.

This was also long overdue. I had a couple of bugs in the code that I needed time to debug to see where this was going wrong. After an hour or so I managed to make it track the values correctly

ADDED - Tattman the Baker is now a new vendor in the hub, specialising in baked goods, rations, apples and potions

This is a funny little addition to the Hub area. I needed a new vendor who sold consumables and one of the people who has streamed a few videos of RoE and helped me fix some bugs was requesting more bread!

I decided to immortalize him in the game with his very own vendor: He sells Bread, Potions, Rations etc at decent prices, always has stock and gold to hand. He'll also buy any old s**t from you :)

Thanks TATTMAN.

ADDED - New icons: Platemail, Chainmail, Gloves, Cloaks, New Consumables, All potion types, Bread, Beer

Below you can see the updated icons for some of the equipment and items in the game.

ADDED - Tweaked some values for armour.

I have rebalanced these values across all armour pieces:



Platemail 15 Up to 18

Chainmail 10 Down to 12

Padded Armour 15 Down to 8

Studded Leather 8 Up to 9

Helmets (All) 7 Down to 5

Chain Legs 8 Down to 6

Plate Legs 8 Down to 7

Chain Gloves 7 Down to 4

Plate Gloves 7 Down to 5

Boots 8 Down to 4

Light Cloak 7 Down to 1

Cloak 7 Down to 2

Heavy Cloak 7 Down to 3

Hood 7 Down to 4



This is more in-line with what I originally imagined. I also want to implement negative affects for some armours (like speed decreases for heavier armour types) but this needs some back-end work before I can deploy it.

What's Next?

As I said last time, new content is being worked on but I will most likely release small fixes for stuff that I notice or gets reported. Hopefully nothing major?!



I also want to clean up the Contract procedural dungeons. There are bugs in there and it's also not very clear most of the time what you're doing and when you've done it - I know!

I will work on this as well as parts of Chapter 2 of the story.



Anyway, please let me thank any of you again for trying out the game and sticking with me through the predictably painful EA release. I hope you feel the improvements in the game gradually trickling in and are intrigued enough to keep coming back to check out the new versions.



Until next time,

Daz

KLG Games