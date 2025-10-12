Sound Effects: More variety for module and chip sounds. Some have been replaced.

Player Progression: The order of unlocked mechanics and their rewards has been adjusted.

Account Level: Special rewards are now granted at the end of a run when leveling up.

World: More power-ups and survivor capsules added. Asteroid and power-up respawn times have been increased and redistributed to improve performance.

Collectibles: Healing collectibles and the repair kit now restore some destroyed parts.

UI: More information about modules and chips is now displayed in loot selection.