What’s Changed?
Sound Effects: More variety for module and chip sounds. Some have been replaced.
Player Progression: The order of unlocked mechanics and their rewards has been adjusted.
Account Level: Special rewards are now granted at the end of a run when leveling up.
World: More power-ups and survivor capsules added. Asteroid and power-up respawn times have been increased and redistributed to improve performance.
Collectibles: Healing collectibles and the repair kit now restore some destroyed parts.
UI: More information about modules and chips is now displayed in loot selection.
UI: Mechanics are better explained when unlocked.
Fixes
UI: Fixed an issue where the account level panel could disappear.
We appreciate your feedback, we’re continuing to build this galaxy together with you.
