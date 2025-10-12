 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20353465 Edited 12 October 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What’s Changed?

  • Sound Effects: More variety for module and chip sounds. Some have been replaced.

  • Player Progression: The order of unlocked mechanics and their rewards has been adjusted.

  • Account Level: Special rewards are now granted at the end of a run when leveling up.

  • World: More power-ups and survivor capsules added. Asteroid and power-up respawn times have been increased and redistributed to improve performance.

  • Collectibles: Healing collectibles and the repair kit now restore some destroyed parts.

  • UI: More information about modules and chips is now displayed in loot selection.

  • UI: Mechanics are better explained when unlocked.

Fixes

  • UI: Fixed an issue where the account level panel could disappear.

We appreciate your feedback, we’re continuing to build this galaxy together with you.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3429051
