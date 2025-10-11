Deus Ex: Revision – 10th Anniversary Update 1.7.4



Ten years ago, we released Deus Ex: Revision — a fan-driven reimagining of Ion Storm’s legendary classic.

A decade later, the community is still alive, modding, exploring, and uncovering new ways to experience JC Denton’s world.



Today, we’re celebrating that milestone with a fresh update — a mix of technical fixes, polish, and new features designed to keep Revision running smoother than ever.



Thank you to everyone who’s supported Deus Ex: Revision over the years — your feedback, and passion have kept this project alive for a full decade.

Here’s to ten more years of conspiracies, nano-augs, and breaking out of UNATCO HQ all over again. 🕶️



UNATCO HQ:

Fixed shooting range ComputerPublic trying to load text from RevisionText instead of DeusExText.

Fixed a door clipping into a wall.

Battery Park:

Improved pathing.

747:

Fixed broken texture if playing with NV disabled.

Hong Kong MJ12 Lab:

Improved pathing.

Vandenberg Command:

Set military bots to not react to loud noise so they don't get spooked by their own doors opening.

Prevent a crash when loading the level for the first time if coming from the tunnels.

Gameplay:

Fix greasel player jankiness with shallow water.

Added keypad/password manager.

Misc: