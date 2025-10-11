Deus Ex: Revision – 10th Anniversary Update 1.7.4
Ten years ago, we released Deus Ex: Revision — a fan-driven reimagining of Ion Storm’s legendary classic.
A decade later, the community is still alive, modding, exploring, and uncovering new ways to experience JC Denton’s world.
Today, we’re celebrating that milestone with a fresh update — a mix of technical fixes, polish, and new features designed to keep Revision running smoother than ever.
Thank you to everyone who’s supported Deus Ex: Revision over the years — your feedback, and passion have kept this project alive for a full decade.
Here’s to ten more years of conspiracies, nano-augs, and breaking out of UNATCO HQ all over again. 🕶️
UNATCO HQ:
Fixed shooting range ComputerPublic trying to load text from RevisionText instead of DeusExText.
Fixed a door clipping into a wall.
Battery Park:
Improved pathing.
747:
Fixed broken texture if playing with NV disabled.
Hong Kong MJ12 Lab:
Improved pathing.
Vandenberg Command:
Set military bots to not react to loud noise so they don't get spooked by their own doors opening.
Prevent a crash when loading the level for the first time if coming from the tunnels.
Gameplay:
Fix greasel player jankiness with shallow water.
Added keypad/password manager.
Misc:
Significantly improved rendering performance across the entire game.
Fix augmentation canisters using HDTP model when they shouldn't.
Fix carts becoming unpushable if quickly grabbed.
Fixed French text.
Limited notes to 4000 characters to fix issues.
Added Open Aug Tree (OAT).
Changed files in this update