11 October 2025 Build 20353463 Edited 11 October 2025 – 23:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Deus Ex: Revision – 10th Anniversary Update 1.7.4


Ten years ago, we released Deus Ex: Revision — a fan-driven reimagining of Ion Storm’s legendary classic.
A decade later, the community is still alive, modding, exploring, and uncovering new ways to experience JC Denton’s world.

Today, we’re celebrating that milestone with a fresh update — a mix of technical fixes, polish, and new features designed to keep Revision running smoother than ever.

Thank you to everyone who’s supported Deus Ex: Revision over the years — your feedback, and passion have kept this project alive for a full decade.
Here’s to ten more years of conspiracies, nano-augs, and breaking out of UNATCO HQ all over again. 🕶️

UNATCO HQ:

  • Fixed shooting range ComputerPublic trying to load text from RevisionText instead of DeusExText.

  • Fixed a door clipping into a wall.

Battery Park:

  • Improved pathing.

747:

  • Fixed broken texture if playing with NV disabled.

Hong Kong MJ12 Lab:

  • Improved pathing.

Vandenberg Command:

  • Set military bots to not react to loud noise so they don't get spooked by their own doors opening.

  • Prevent a crash when loading the level for the first time if coming from the tunnels.

Gameplay:

  • Fix greasel player jankiness with shallow water.

  • Added keypad/password manager.

Misc:

  • Significantly improved rendering performance across the entire game.

  • Fix augmentation canisters using HDTP model when they shouldn't.

  • Fix carts becoming unpushable if quickly grabbed.

  • Fixed French text.

  • Limited notes to 4000 characters to fix issues.

  • Added Open Aug Tree (OAT).

Changed files in this update

Deus Ex: Revision, Patch Depot Depot 397552
Deus Ex: Revision, Steam Specific Depot Depot 397553
