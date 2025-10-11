* Added new block: invincible barrier.
* Added new block: semi-super barrier.
* Added grid for helping players learn on arena. (show with ctrl shift G)
* Made it so similar colors are treated as identical.
* When picking character color right click goes back.
* In map editor lazers can be set to be silent. In which case they wont make any SFX
* Menu option in options that opens maps folder.
* Also changed how replay folder is opened, to maybe fix an issue with that.
* Replays are named yyyy-MM-dd_HH-mm-ss now.
Added 2 new blocks + other little improvements.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 993771
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update