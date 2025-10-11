 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20353425 Edited 11 October 2025 – 23:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Added new block: invincible barrier.
* Added new block: semi-super barrier.
* Added grid for helping players learn on arena. (show with ctrl shift G)
* Made it so similar colors are treated as identical.
* When picking character color right click goes back.
* In map editor lazers can be set to be silent. In which case they wont make any SFX
* Menu option in options that opens maps folder.
* Also changed how replay folder is opened, to maybe fix an issue with that.
* Replays are named yyyy-MM-dd_HH-mm-ss now.

