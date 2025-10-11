* Added new block: invincible barrier.

* Added new block: semi-super barrier.

* Added grid for helping players learn on arena. (show with ctrl shift G)

* Made it so similar colors are treated as identical.

* When picking character color right click goes back.

* In map editor lazers can be set to be silent. In which case they wont make any SFX

* Menu option in options that opens maps folder.

* Also changed how replay folder is opened, to maybe fix an issue with that.

* Replays are named yyyy-MM-dd_HH-mm-ss now.