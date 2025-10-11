Added Clay Statue enemies to control the follow of movement of stages

Expanded hub with new graphics and dialogue entity functionality

Moving from 6word to Cooler Shop without closing the browser did not update Ectoplasm label.

When pressing Retry, Apple Currency indicator did not reset.

"Special Ready" did not reset after death

Weapon Upgrade Tooltip was rendering behind cauldron

Auto-targeting effects such as Spirit Ward's ghosts triggered Protoplasm Mushroom over and over

Fixed mistiming in Status Effect visual trigger

Enforced purchasing only one of each item in Cauldron Shop.

Buying relics would give you currency instead of subtracting it. (I know)

Correctly resetting scroll position of Cooler Shop after changing filter

Fixed color tinting throughout the night