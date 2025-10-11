 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20353420
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Expanded hub with new graphics and dialogue entity functionality

  • Added Clay Statue enemies to control the follow of movement of stages

Bugfixes

  • Moving from 6word to Cooler Shop without closing the browser did not update Ectoplasm label.

  • When pressing Retry, Apple Currency indicator did not reset.

  • "Special Ready" did not reset after death

  • Weapon Upgrade Tooltip was rendering behind cauldron

  • Auto-targeting effects such as Spirit Ward's ghosts triggered Protoplasm Mushroom over and over

  • Fixed mistiming in Status Effect visual trigger

  • Enforced purchasing only one of each item in Cauldron Shop.

  • Buying relics would give you currency instead of subtracting it. (I know)

  • Correctly resetting scroll position of Cooler Shop after changing filter

  • Fixed color tinting throughout the night

  • Centered "Return to Menu" button in Game Over panel

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 2068631
