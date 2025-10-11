Changes
Expanded hub with new graphics and dialogue entity functionality
Added Clay Statue enemies to control the follow of movement of stages
Bugfixes
Moving from 6word to Cooler Shop without closing the browser did not update Ectoplasm label.
When pressing Retry, Apple Currency indicator did not reset.
"Special Ready" did not reset after death
Weapon Upgrade Tooltip was rendering behind cauldron
Auto-targeting effects such as Spirit Ward's ghosts triggered Protoplasm Mushroom over and over
Fixed mistiming in Status Effect visual trigger
Enforced purchasing only one of each item in Cauldron Shop.
Buying relics would give you currency instead of subtracting it. (I know)
Correctly resetting scroll position of Cooler Shop after changing filter
Fixed color tinting throughout the night
Centered "Return to Menu" button in Game Over panel
Changed files in this update