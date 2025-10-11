 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20353364 Edited 11 October 2025 – 22:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the Cane weapon would drop with the wrong Set archetype.
  • Fixed a bug where quests would display the wrong reward (Charm instead of gold).
  • Fixed a bug where elemental damage on hit was not properly stacking.
  • Fixed a bug causing hero duplication (please inform me if this still occurs for you).

