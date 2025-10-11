- Fixed a bug where the Cane weapon would drop with the wrong Set archetype.
- Fixed a bug where quests would display the wrong reward (Charm instead of gold).
- Fixed a bug where elemental damage on hit was not properly stacking.
- Fixed a bug causing hero duplication (please inform me if this still occurs for you).
Patch notes 1.2.0.2j
