Hey Commanders!
This update smooths out a few long-standing annoyances and tweaks the overall flow of your missions. Let’s dive in 👇
⚔️ Gameplay Fixes & Improvements
Mage troop projectile fix: No more eternal fireballs hanging in mid-air — they now properly vanish after impact.
Enemies respect walls now: No more shooting through solid cover in story missions.
Weapon unlocks refined: New weapons are unlocked but no longer auto-equipped mid-fight. You’re in charge of what you wield!
Shard comfort boost: Pickup range increased — less pixel hunting, more smooth flow.
Generator repair rebalance: Increased from 2 → 5 to add a small pacing pause until the new shop system arrives.
Corebomb rebalance: Price dropped from 5000 → 1200 to make the win condition more accessible. Also made lighter — carrying it shouldn’t feel like dragging a moon anymore.
🧭 UI & Quality of Life
Troop order consistency: Troops now appear in the same order in both the panel and the shop.
Minimap clarity: Player visibility improved — fewer “where am I?!” moments.
Windowed mode default: The game now starts in windowed mode by default. Press F4 after the disclaimers to toggle fullscreen anytime.
🔮 Teaser
Next update will bring some changes to Karma Mode (you have found it, right? 😏).
Hint: Try to click the Glimmergrubbs in the main menu...
Stay brave out there, Commander. The Blackrock still whispers.
