Hey Commanders!

This update smooths out a few long-standing annoyances and tweaks the overall flow of your missions. Let’s dive in 👇

⚔️ Gameplay Fixes & Improvements

Mage troop projectile fix: No more eternal fireballs hanging in mid-air — they now properly vanish after impact.

Enemies respect walls now: No more shooting through solid cover in story missions.

Weapon unlocks refined: New weapons are unlocked but no longer auto-equipped mid-fight. You’re in charge of what you wield!

Shard comfort boost: Pickup range increased — less pixel hunting, more smooth flow.

Generator repair rebalance: Increased from 2 → 5 to add a small pacing pause until the new shop system arrives.

Corebomb rebalance: Price dropped from 5000 → 1200 to make the win condition more accessible. Also made lighter — carrying it shouldn’t feel like dragging a moon anymore.

🧭 UI & Quality of Life

Troop order consistency: Troops now appear in the same order in both the panel and the shop.

Minimap clarity: Player visibility improved — fewer “where am I?!” moments.

Windowed mode default: The game now starts in windowed mode by default. Press F4 after the disclaimers to toggle fullscreen anytime.

🔮 Teaser

Next update will bring some changes to Karma Mode (you have found it, right? 😏).

Hint: Try to click the Glimmergrubbs in the main menu...

Stay brave out there, Commander. The Blackrock still whispers.