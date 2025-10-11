 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20353305
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW OPTIONS


Gold/Gem Glow:

Although glowing gems are cool, too many gems in one spot can look a bit weird, especially late-game. You can now disable their glow if desired. (they will still sparkle)

Enabled by default. Located under Options > Effects.

Physics Multithreading:

Previously, physics multithreading was always enabled. Now, the option can be toggled.

Enabled by default. Located under Options > Advanced.



GRAPHICS


Windows:

  • Default graphics API is now DirectX 12.

  • DirectX 11 will be automatically chosen if DirectX 12 is not available, or Vulkan as a last resort.

If desired, you can force DirectX 11 or Vulkan using the following command-line launch options:
-force-d3d11
-force-vulkan


GAME ENGINE


Unity:

  • Updated Unity to 6000.2.7f2.

  • Resolved particle system crashing issues.

  • Resolved a Unity security issue.

Logging:

  • The debug log now says which graphics API is being used.

Fixes:

  • Fixed a couple possible memory leaks regarding HTTPS requests for player statuses and leaderboard entries.

