NEW OPTIONS

Gold/Gem Glow:

Physics Multithreading:

GRAPHICS

Windows:

Default graphics API is now DirectX 12.





DirectX 11 will be automatically chosen if DirectX 12 is not available, or Vulkan as a last resort.



-force-d3d11

-force-vulkan

GAME ENGINE

Unity:

Updated Unity to 6000.2.7f2.





Resolved particle system crashing issues.





Resolved a Unity security issue.



Logging:

The debug log now says which graphics API is being used.



Fixes:

Fixed a couple possible memory leaks regarding HTTPS requests for player statuses and leaderboard entries.



Although glowing gems are cool, too many gems in one spot can look a bit weird, especially late-game. You can now disable their glow if desired. (they will still sparkle)Enabled by default. Located under Options > Effects.Previously, physics multithreading was always enabled. Now, the option can be toggled.Enabled by default. Located under Options > Advanced.If desired, you can force DirectX 11 or Vulkan using the following command-line launch options: