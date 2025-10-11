NEW OPTIONS
Gold/Gem Glow:Although glowing gems are cool, too many gems in one spot can look a bit weird, especially late-game. You can now disable their glow if desired. (they will still sparkle)
Enabled by default. Located under Options > Effects.
Physics Multithreading:Previously, physics multithreading was always enabled. Now, the option can be toggled.
Enabled by default. Located under Options > Advanced.
GRAPHICS
Windows:
- Default graphics API is now DirectX 12.
- DirectX 11 will be automatically chosen if DirectX 12 is not available, or Vulkan as a last resort.
If desired, you can force DirectX 11 or Vulkan using the following command-line launch options:
-force-d3d11
-force-vulkan
GAME ENGINE
Unity:
- Updated Unity to 6000.2.7f2.
- Resolved particle system crashing issues.
- Resolved a Unity security issue.
Logging:
- The debug log now says which graphics API is being used.
Fixes:
- Fixed a couple possible memory leaks regarding HTTPS requests for player statuses and leaderboard entries.
