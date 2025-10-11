Added two new technologies: Space Based Data Centers and Expanded Geothermal



Orange Hydrogen is now a separate technology from Natural Hydrogen



Natural Hydrogen now has a randomized output and will produce a little more on the average but some wells will also produce less than before.



Hydrogen consuming facilities connected by pipeline now have three types with three different outputs: Refinery: eFuel, Steel Plant: more money and Fertilizer Plant: ammonia.



There's also another type of eFuel consuming facility: Chemicals Plant, in addition to the existing Jet Fuel



Added over 20 cities to the USA game, you now have more Hydrogen Pipeline and Power line routes and can optimize for fuel, influence or money.



Added over 20 cities to the EU game, you now have more Hydrogen Pipeline and Power line routes then before especially in Eastern Europe.



Added more tasks for each scenario with worthwhile Influence and Money rewards, for example delivering Hydrogen to the eastern edges of the EU.



With "Expanded Geothermal" you'll be able to focus more on Geothermal if you choose.



The next release will mostly focus on Australia and enriching it's Hydrogen export economy scenario.After that most focus will be on graphics.