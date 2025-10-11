 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20353300 Edited 11 October 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added two new technologies: Space Based Data Centers and Expanded Geothermal
  • Orange Hydrogen is now a separate technology from Natural Hydrogen
  • Natural Hydrogen now has a randomized output and will produce a little more on the average but some wells will also produce less than before.
  • Hydrogen consuming facilities connected by pipeline now have three types with three different outputs: Refinery: eFuel, Steel Plant: more money and Fertilizer Plant: ammonia.
  • There's also another type of eFuel consuming facility: Chemicals Plant, in addition to the existing Jet Fuel
  • Added over 20 cities to the USA game, you now have more Hydrogen Pipeline and Power line routes and can optimize for fuel, influence or money.
  • Added over 20 cities to the EU game, you now have more Hydrogen Pipeline and Power line routes then before especially in Eastern Europe.
  • Added more tasks for each scenario with worthwhile Influence and Money rewards, for example delivering Hydrogen to the eastern edges of the EU.
  • With "Expanded Geothermal" you'll be able to focus more on Geothermal if you choose.

The next release will mostly focus on Australia and enriching it's Hydrogen export economy scenario.
After that most focus will be on graphics.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3821181
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3821182
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link