11 October 2025 Build 20353269 Edited 11 October 2025 – 21:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a glitch in the tutorial area, where if you chose 'regular mode', the game froze;

  • Fixed colliders in Level 9;

  • Minor physics tweaks;

  • Improved the achievement system.

