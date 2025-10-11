 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20353165 Edited 11 October 2025 – 21:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added New Map Proving Grounds
-Added New Perk Super Savings

- Levels
-Added max tier weapon to end of Death Valley Easter Egg
-Added Hell Creatures during normal waves (On proving grounds only)
-Fixed fog clipping on Proving Grounds
-Added extraction method to Bunker Level
-Reworked Lighting on Proving Grounds
-Fixed out of bounds acces on Death Valley
-Fixed coffee table glitch on Death Valley
-Fixed Pipe Exploit on Bunker
-Added New path in Water Treatment on Bunker
-Fixed Death Vally boss spawns invisible
-Reworked lighting on Death Valley
-Fixed Lockdown Map staring on Boss wave

- Weapons
-Changed iron sight distance on pistols
-Reworked Pistol Recoil
-Fixed all weapon Damage and sertain weapons giving no points
-Fixed wall buy weapon glitch with other players getting weapons for ammo price (ammo prices only differ on proving grounds for now)
-Added SledgeHammer

- Character
-Added Sliding
-Added Jump to slide
-Added Higher Jumps
-Removed rocket launcher from Trovao and gave him a sledge Hammer

- Other
-Optimized Maps
-Fixed Map Selectoon Screen
-Removed Collision from zombie portal phase spawn FX

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2709601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link