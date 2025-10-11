-Added New Map Proving Grounds
-Added New Perk Super Savings
- Levels
-Added max tier weapon to end of Death Valley Easter Egg
-Added Hell Creatures during normal waves (On proving grounds only)
-Fixed fog clipping on Proving Grounds
-Added extraction method to Bunker Level
-Reworked Lighting on Proving Grounds
-Fixed out of bounds acces on Death Valley
-Fixed coffee table glitch on Death Valley
-Fixed Pipe Exploit on Bunker
-Added New path in Water Treatment on Bunker
-Fixed Death Vally boss spawns invisible
-Reworked lighting on Death Valley
-Fixed Lockdown Map staring on Boss wave
- Weapons
-Changed iron sight distance on pistols
-Reworked Pistol Recoil
-Fixed all weapon Damage and sertain weapons giving no points
-Fixed wall buy weapon glitch with other players getting weapons for ammo price (ammo prices only differ on proving grounds for now)
-Added SledgeHammer
- Character
-Added Sliding
-Added Jump to slide
-Added Higher Jumps
-Removed rocket launcher from Trovao and gave him a sledge Hammer
- Other
-Optimized Maps
-Fixed Map Selectoon Screen
-Removed Collision from zombie portal phase spawn FX
Patch 0.99.91
