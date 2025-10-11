-Added New Map Proving Grounds

-Added New Perk Super Savings



- Levels

-Added max tier weapon to end of Death Valley Easter Egg

-Added Hell Creatures during normal waves (On proving grounds only)

-Fixed fog clipping on Proving Grounds

-Added extraction method to Bunker Level

-Reworked Lighting on Proving Grounds

-Fixed out of bounds acces on Death Valley

-Fixed coffee table glitch on Death Valley

-Fixed Pipe Exploit on Bunker

-Added New path in Water Treatment on Bunker

-Fixed Death Vally boss spawns invisible

-Reworked lighting on Death Valley

-Fixed Lockdown Map staring on Boss wave



- Weapons

-Changed iron sight distance on pistols

-Reworked Pistol Recoil

-Fixed all weapon Damage and sertain weapons giving no points

-Fixed wall buy weapon glitch with other players getting weapons for ammo price (ammo prices only differ on proving grounds for now)

-Added SledgeHammer



- Character

-Added Sliding

-Added Jump to slide

-Added Higher Jumps

-Removed rocket launcher from Trovao and gave him a sledge Hammer



- Other

-Optimized Maps

-Fixed Map Selectoon Screen

-Removed Collision from zombie portal phase spawn FX