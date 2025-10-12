 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20353113 Edited 12 October 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello adventurer! We're happy to announce that Rogue's Odyssey v0.47 is now live and playable BOTH on Itch.io and Steam! With this update, we're bringing many brand new contents as listed below:

  1. Controller Support updated. steamthumbsup

    • You can now use a generic controller to play the game (does not yet support DualShock controller)

    • This feature is still in beta. If you encounter any issues, don't hesitate to reach out to us on Discord!

  2. Automatically attack mobs back. steamthumbsup

    • When you're attacked by a mob, while not having any target selected, it will automatically target the attacking mob and attack back with a basic attack.

  3. Automatically re-target the nearest mob if the selected mob is out of range. steamthumbsup

    • Say goodbye to the 'Out of range' issue. If the selected mob is out of range and there are other nearby mobs, when using basic attack, it will automatically target the nearby enemy!

  4. UI updated.

    • UI now supports controller layout.

    • Character's info panel is revised

  5. Small bug fixes.

If you encounter any issues, drop by us on Discord 🔗:

https://discord.gg/Wz256uFVvx

