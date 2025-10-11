Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 5.2.0.



- Added "Tau" by Wooden as a Chapter Alpha preview

- Fixed a bug that caused postgame title screens to play the wrong song

- Blood Trial health now slightly decreases after enough failed attempts

- Blood Gate is no longer required to be cleared to access Blood Trial

- Clearing Blood Gate now awards the player with a title

- Reduced difficulty of Apocalypse Challenge slightly

- Adjusted visuals of Angelstar slightly

- Fixed a bug where the Fast Travel path in Backstage wouldn't open up

- Fixed Betweenspace gem tally inaccuracies

- Some hidden songs now show as "???????" on song select before uncovered

- Added a completion marker to the profile screen

- Added achievements based on completion

- Fixed inverse scrolling issues in Worldcross Play

- Updated Sector log in Betweenspace

- Added a new BACKSTAGE chart

- Added ?????????