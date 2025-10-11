 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20353078 Edited 11 October 2025 – 21:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings to all vivid/stasis players! This is the changelog for version 5.2.0.

- Added "Tau" by Wooden as a Chapter Alpha preview
- Fixed a bug that caused postgame title screens to play the wrong song
- Blood Trial health now slightly decreases after enough failed attempts
- Blood Gate is no longer required to be cleared to access Blood Trial
- Clearing Blood Gate now awards the player with a title
- Reduced difficulty of Apocalypse Challenge slightly
- Adjusted visuals of Angelstar slightly
- Fixed a bug where the Fast Travel path in Backstage wouldn't open up
- Fixed Betweenspace gem tally inaccuracies
- Some hidden songs now show as "???????" on song select before uncovered
- Added a completion marker to the profile screen
- Added achievements based on completion
- Fixed inverse scrolling issues in Worldcross Play
- Updated Sector log in Betweenspace
- Added a new BACKSTAGE chart
- Added ?????????

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2093941
