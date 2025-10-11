🩸 Demonbyte - Major Update Patch Notes

🔧 General Additions & Fixes

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where enemy barrier blocks did nothing.

Fixed projectile collisions breaking at very high framerates.

Fixed slowdowns

🔫 Weapon Improvements

Assault Rifle 47:

The muzzle flash animation has been retouched and polished . Previously, it appeared abruptly cut off and squared. This has been fully cleaned up for smoother, more realistic firing visuals.

Demon Sword (Level 2):

The swing speed has been adjusted from 60 FPS down to 22 FPS, creating a more natural and balanced animation while keeping it just as deadly.

🧟 Enemy & Level Adjustments

Zombie Enemy:

Resized for better proportionality compared to the player.

Level 2: Fixed major collision issues where flying enemies could hide inside walls. Added hidden secrets —explore carefully to discover them!

Level 1: Replaced the “How to Play” image with on-screen text explaining how to activate the flashlight. Added a new movement and shooting visual guide for extra polish. Patched a spot that allowed players to escape the map .

Level 3: Added new secrets —you’ll have to find them yourself. 😉

Level 6: Added player blockers to ensure players pick up the shovel and trigger the corresponding voice line. Prevents skipping the intended sequence shown in the trailer.

Level 8: Includes new hidden secrets .

Level 11: Added a new parody voice line . Implemented enemy blockers for lower-end PCs to prevent overwhelming spawns at the start and allow players to hear dialogue properly.

Level 12: Map redesign! Instead of a simple run to the exit, players must now find a key to unlock the exit door.

Level 19: Added new parody voice lines . Alien enemies received a balance tweak: Damage reduced from 22 DPS → 11 DPS . Attack range reduced from 16 → 12 units . UFO enemies remain at 22 DPS for balance. (Further testing will determine if this remains permanent.)

Level 21: Added more lily pads for fairer jumping sequences. Added a second route to climb back up after falling into the water. (Pro tip: there’s still a secret, easier way to beat this level 😉)



🎵 New Features

Main Menu Audio Feedback: Added new hover and click sound effects. Includes a hidden “secret” SFX triggered when certain limits are reached (like maxing or muting the volume).

New Content: 2 new levels have been added. The final 3 levels are planned for the upcoming Version 1.0 release!



📖 Major Design Overhaul

We’ve completely revamped Demonbyte’s story presentation!

Each level now begins with a comic book page illustrating the adventure and what awaits you next.

So far, 18 comic pages have been added—each building the world, humor, and lore behind the chaos of Demonbyte.

🛠️ Looking Ahead – The Road to 1.0

The next update will be Demonbyte’s final patch, marking its official 1.0 release and end of Early Access.

We’re excited to bring this wild journey to its conclusion and share our complete vision with you all.

Here’s what’s planned for the final update:

Final polish and game balance tweaks

Completion of the comic pages

The last 3 stages

A brand-new final boss encounter

More parody moments

Ending & Credits

Steam Achievements!

💬 A Message from the Team

We want to thank everyone who supported us through Early Access.

Demonbyte may not be perfect—no game ever truly is—but we’re proud to share our first title with the world and couldn’t have done it without you.

Our studio stands by our motto:

“Good or bad, we make games.”

Thank you for playing, sharing feedback, and being part of this journey.

Stay tuned for the final chapter of Demonbyte—coming soon.

– The Could Care Less Team