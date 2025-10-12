Iron Onslaught has been updated to v0.6.0.0, and with this update comes a fresh build, so the update is going to be around 600mb. This is because I changed some settings that ran during packaging. So since this is a fresh build, it's recommended for people who've installed Iron Onslaught to uninstall and reinstall.

Now lets talk about other changes to Iron Onslaught

EULA Is Now On Steam

The EULA you have to agree to is now on Steam, so you'll have to click "Agree" again when you start up the game if you've already agreed to the EULA

EULA Changes

With this switch also comes some changes to the Terms and Conditions, mainly these lines in the pictures shown

Before

After

You can read the Terms And Conditions at saudadesoftware.com

Removed Unused Assets

I removed a good chunk of unused assets and audio files that I thought I would add in a later update

Optimizations

I've went through most of the UI, the player, and the enemies to optimize their memory usage. I also cleaned up and simplified the mech's head and turret rotation