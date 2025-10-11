 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20352993 Edited 11 October 2025 – 21:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello dear players,

We’re here with the first bug-fix update after the Early Access release!
Remember, your feedback is very important to us. Have fun! ⚽

Bug Fixes:

  • Added more informative notifications.

  • Night lights now turn on earlier.

  • Fixed the issue where the moon was shining like the sun.

  • Made several economic improvements.

  • Fixed an issue where the locker room bonus wasn’t applied to card payments.

  • Corrected the fee texts in the worker dismissal panel.

  • Improved the cleaner.

  • Improved the thief, beggar, and drunk characters.

  • Improved the bodyguard.

  • Running is now more noticeable.

  • Changed the in-game background sound.

  • Fixed a problem in the tutorial where a repaired clock was sometimes given away with a reservation.

  • Reduced field wear.

  • Improved the foosball customer system.

  • Fixed an issue where cleaned football pitches became dirty again after ending the day.

  • Fixed a bug that caused money to go negative for some players.

  • Improved machine oil usage.

  • Adjusted ground upgrades — upgraded fields are now much more durable.

  • Fixed an issue where players in the locker room left without changing their clothes.

  • Improved locker room dirt and cleaning product mechanics.

  • Improved profit margins for football boots.

  • Reduced and balanced field wear in single-player mode.

  • Added more diverse customer reviews.

