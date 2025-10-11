Hello dear players,

We’re here with the first bug-fix update after the Early Access release!

Remember, your feedback is very important to us. Have fun! ⚽

Bug Fixes:

Added more informative notifications.

Night lights now turn on earlier.

Fixed the issue where the moon was shining like the sun.

Made several economic improvements.

Fixed an issue where the locker room bonus wasn’t applied to card payments.

Corrected the fee texts in the worker dismissal panel.

Improved the cleaner.

Improved the thief, beggar, and drunk characters.

Improved the bodyguard.

Running is now more noticeable.

Changed the in-game background sound.

Fixed a problem in the tutorial where a repaired clock was sometimes given away with a reservation.

Reduced field wear.

Improved the foosball customer system.

Fixed an issue where cleaned football pitches became dirty again after ending the day.

Fixed a bug that caused money to go negative for some players.

Improved machine oil usage.

Adjusted ground upgrades — upgraded fields are now much more durable.

Fixed an issue where players in the locker room left without changing their clothes.

Improved locker room dirt and cleaning product mechanics.

Improved profit margins for football boots.

Reduced and balanced field wear in single-player mode.