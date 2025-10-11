Blood Bear's Halloween Update is OUT NOW!

A new 'Halloween Mode' is now available featuring some new spooky content to enhance your fall season! In addition, there are new fixes, features, and improvements. Thank you all so much for the reviews, feedback and for just playing! It means a lot to me!

New Enemy: The Evil Monkey

The Evil Monkey is a new enemy that can be encountered throughout the cabins and barns of Whispering Pines. Watch-out, standing near the Evil Monkey's cursed radius can damage you!

New Item: Candy Corn

Candy Corn is a new pickup-able that can be found around candy buckets. Eating the corn heals the player 5 health.

Custom Keybinding

One of Blood Bears most requested feature, Keybinding is officially here! All controls can now easily be changed to your liking! To change your keybinding, you can visit the options menu when paused in-game.

Patch Notes:

• Added new Halloween Mode.

• Added 'The Evil Monkey'.

• Added 'Candy Corn'.

• Added Keybinding.

• Minor performance improvements.

• Fixed more collision issues around map.

• Fixed attack audio overlapping when hitting Cultists.

• Improved UI text visibility.

• Improved backpack UI.

• Improved Menu UI.

• Increased backpack UI size.

• Increased Journal UI size.

• Improved Axe swing sound effect.

• Improved enemy hit sound effect.

• Added damage flash to wolf.

• Decreased wolf health.

• Added new details to Visitor Center.

Thank you everyone! If you run into bugs or any issues, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)

Best regards,

Rabid Rodent Games 🐀❤️🐀



