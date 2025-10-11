 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20352874 Edited 11 October 2025 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Fixed] By default, camera rotation no longer requires holding RMB

[Fixed] Wrong name for Boss21

[Fixed] Expression issue

[Fixed] Dual bosses overlapping

[Fixed] Lock-on icon too high on female boss

[Fixed] Mouse cursor not locked in multi-monitor setups

[Fixed] Camera stayed locked-on after defeating a boss

[Fixed] Map 3 (top-right): dual bosses not moving / unkillable

[Fixed] Couldn’t enable ES/JA/KO/IT languages

[Added] Execution prompt

[Added] Map marker for female boss

[Added] Cloud saves

[Added] Settings option: hold RMB to rotate camera

[Added] Lock-on set to Middle Mouse Button

[Removed] Underwear #2; former #3 moves up

