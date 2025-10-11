2025/10/12 Added CG for swimsuits [Back in]
Update notes via Steam Community
New content:
1. Added CG for swimsuits [Back in]
2. Two new talents have been added, [internet-famous] and screenwriter], one is to increase daily foot traffic, and the other is to view script prompts
