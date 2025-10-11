 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20352835 Edited 11 October 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes made:

- Jump height increased so you can reach the countertops

- Grab distance increased slightly for usable/collectible objects

- Expanded the collision to collect the debug cubes, making it easier to highlight them

Changed files in this update

