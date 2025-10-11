 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20352822 Edited 11 October 2025 – 20:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing Didactic Jesus Game!
This small update includes minor adjustments to make the experience clearer and more guided for players.

Small script changes to help players better follow the path.

Minor text and flow improvements.

I’m also preparing a full version of Didactic Jesus Game with more content and improvements — coming soon.
Thank you for your support and for being part of this journey

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2138141
