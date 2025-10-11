Thank you for playing Didactic Jesus Game!
This small update includes minor adjustments to make the experience clearer and more guided for players.
Small script changes to help players better follow the path.
Minor text and flow improvements.
I’m also preparing a full version of Didactic Jesus Game with more content and improvements — coming soon.
Thank you for your support and for being part of this journey
Update Notes – October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
